It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and that means it’s time to spend your hard-earned paychecks on Christmas decor and gifts for the next several weeks. Luckily for you, we’ve found the next piece that’s perfect for your tree. Hallmark just announced that they’re selling a Rose Nylund ornament that talks!

This Christmas tree ornament is the perfect gift for ‘Golden Girls‘ fans who just can’t get enough of Betty White. The ornament says hilarious lines and St. Olaf anecdotes from the popular TV sitcom. You can pre-order the fabulous Christmas tree ornament on hallmark.com.

Here at Rare, we love when pop culture meets seasonal items. This holiday ornament will definitely be “the talk” of the holiday season. This Golden Girls Christmas ornament is going to have the entire family laughing every time Rose talks!

Just in case these go soon, check out Amazon’s selection of Golden Girls ornaments. Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan would’ve adored this ornament that says, “Thank you for being a friend.” Now, if only we could get a Golden Girls tree topper!

Okay, let’s backtrack to another important holiday coming up. We can’t forget about Halloween, y’all! Amazon is selling a Golden Girls-inspired wig. Just put together your favorite Golden Girls outfit, and you can go as your favorite Golden Girl. It’ll be an effortless, but trendy costume the entire office will love.

Wear this wig and I bet you’ll win best costume at work!

If you love Blanche Devereaux, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, and Sophia Petrillo as much as we do, then check out this list of fantastic Golden Girls gifts. We gathered unique gifts from Amazon and Redbubble. Fans of the TV show can’t stop raving about their coffee mugs, blankets, and more.

Remember to stay golden and eat your cheesecake!