Rudy Giuliani was having a meltdown over the 2020 presidential election results, but it wasn’t just because he was freaking out during the press conference. While he was obviously agitated while expanding on the now disproved allegations of widespread voter fraud, he wasn’t just mentally and emotionally melting down. In fact, the Internet went insane because he looked like he was physically melting down as well.

As president elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump, Giuliani was speaking form the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. 40 minutes into him taking questions from reporters, weird, dark liquid started to literally stream down the side of his face, impossible to ignore. As the Internet went wild over what they thought was a bad hair dye job, several Manhattan hairdressers told the New York Times that that was likely not the case for Trump’s personal lawyer.

Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Running Down The Sides of His Face During a Press Conference

As the leader of Trump’s legal team went on and on about the alleged election fraud during this news conference, you really can’t help but see the hair dye dripping down the side of Giuliani’s face. However, according to David Kholdorov of the Men’s Lounge Barbershop and Spa, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, “Hair dye doesn’t drip like that, unless it’s just been applied.”

Kholdorov continued to explain that, “hair dye is typically mixed with peroxide during the dyeing process, and that once the solution oxidizes, the color adheres to the hair. No one would leave the solution in place in its raw form, he said, because the solution would irritate the scalp and could burn the hair or cause it to fall out.”

But maybe Trump’s personal attorney and the former mayor of New York decided he needed a more fresh look with some new sideburns? It doesn’t help that people on Twitter and social media decided to start comparing the former New York City Mayor to My Cousin Vinny as he ranted, “The recount in Georgia will tell us nothing because these fraudulent ballots will just be counted again.”

Social Media Explodes Over Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Mishap

Giuliani's reenacts a scene from "My Cousin Vinny" and then casually accuses Biden of crimes. Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/3RKJeX8cWs Advertisement — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Mirko Vergani, the creative color director at the Drawing Room, a salon in downtown Manhattan, believes that Giuliani was trying to use mascara or a touch-up pen to make his sideburns match, but that maybe Giuliani should’ve waited until the makeup dried first or avoided the hot weather somehow. Regardless, Giuliani has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, maybe one to many times this year.

Earlier this month, he was in the parking lot of a Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a Philadelphia landscaping company next to a crematory and a pornography shop in Pennsylvania, explaining how he had done nothing wrong in his appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel. He can keep trying to help support Trump’s efforts in subverting the Electoral College process, but he probably needs to clean up himself up a little bit, or else the American people and the United States will continue to discredit him even more.