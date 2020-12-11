Oh gosh, here we go again, Giuliani is back in the news for hilarious reasons. Rudy Giuliani, who was supposed to be President Donald Trump’s cybersecurity advisor, proved again that he basically has no idea what he was talking about. Through a Zoom call with Georgia legislators, Giuliani went off on another rant about election fraud, claiming that Democrats are covering it up with the aid of some Georgia Republican politicians. He then went on to say one of the most hilarious things I have heard from a politician, and if I’m completely honest, I’m still trying to figure out how he comes up with this mess.

Giuliani stated that some people were “quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they are vials of heroin or cocaine. It’s obvious to anyone who is a criminal investigator or prosecutor that they were engaged in surreptitious illegal activity.” LOOOOL. I’m sorry, what? Is this man okay? Does he know what he is talking about? But wait, he then later claimed that prosecutors should search the poll and election workers homes for “evidence of USB ports, for evidence of voter fraud because they were obviously engaged in it.”

“They look like they’re passing out dope, not just ballots.”

Rudy Giuliani to a Georgia House committee on debunked video of Fulton Co. 'suitcases' that were standard ballot containers: "They look like they're passing out dope, not just ballots…your R gov, R lt. gov & your R sec of state persist in continuing in a cover-up of a crime." pic.twitter.com/xQYcR2PU2H — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 10, 2020

Now, let me break this down for you because there is no way that anyone could be passing around USB PORTS. Why? Because a port is where you plug something, not something you carry around unless you’re basically carrying around your laptop or computer. So, this man was more likely referring to USB drives, which are used in some states to move voters from voting machines that should be kept away from the internet.

In case you were wondering, no, there has been no evidence that moving data from voting machines to several other computers via flash drives led to fraud. In fact, of the 50 lawsuits filed by Trump’s lawyers and the Trump administration, 35 have been dropped or dismissed. So yes, someone please check on this man because I’m pretty sure he doesn’t know what he is talking about. I will say one thing though, these conspiracy theories are giving me life. Just let President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris enjoy their win.