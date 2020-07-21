This Texas Men’s Club is Offering Drive-Thru Entertainment During Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 isn’t stopping this Texas man’s club from offering dances and adult entertainment to their loyal customers. No sir! San Antonio men’s club is closed for Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest order to help reduce more coronavirus cases, but luckily. Customers can choose a drive-thru option, yes a drive-thru option, in which masked dancers perform around each vehicle.

So, think of it like a fast-food strip club if you want to. Because that’s basically what it is. The club’s manager, Albert Cortez, she’s at the drive-thru model to Buda Thursday night, and will now offer dances from 6 to 10 pm. You know, because nothing’s better than a little dance after a long stressful day of work. Genius if you ask me, I totally support this idea. You gotta do what you have to do to keep your business afloat.

Cortez said the San Antonio Men’s Club was inspired by small businesses throughout the United States, who have found several alternative ways to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently a club in Portland received national attention back in May, providing social distancing approved dances. So, to state this might be the first Club in San Antonio to offer that option.

The owner noted, “ we figured we take a stab at it, and try to provide some entertainment for our city and try to generate some money for our staff and independent contractors who work with us during these uncertain times.” So how exactly does this work? Well, when cars drive up the door, a staff member will then take their food and drink order.

I mean, at least they're wearing masks right ??? 👀https://t.co/CoWVrN57N4 — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 19, 2020

As customers wait for their yummy taco’s and burgers, the entertainers will dance around the vehicle for the duration of two songs. Once the tracks are done, the guests will then drive forward and receive their food items. And yes in case you’re wondering, the dancers are allowed to accept tips. Because we all know tipping is very important.

Advertisement

Apparently their first night didn’t have a very good turnout, and the team is anticipating longer lines on Fridays. The club is considering hosting the drive-through on a regular basis as the shutdown continues and customers still show up. As far as price, all my promotions show an entry fee of $20 per car. And if you’re wondering, and are very curious to visit, you can visit the location at 8244 interchange Parkway. You’re in for a special treat San Antonio. I really have to give it to small business owners for thinking out of the box during this whole Coronavirus pandemic. It’s genius.