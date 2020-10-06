Menu
Celebrity PSA Spoof Read this Next

This Celebrity Election PSA Spoof Satirizes Preachy, Self-Important Hollywood Types
Advertisement
santa flask hat Amazon
Amazon

The only way to get through the holidays is to stay a little buzzed. Not drunk, but just buzzed enough to where you’re not really bothered if your aunt or uncle asks if you’re still furloughed or not. Don’t worry, you won’t need to keep a bottle of Jack in hand at Christmas dinner, just keep this Santa hat flask on.

Amazon has a festive Santa flask hat that you won’t want to take off. The hat’s zippered pouch holds 10 ounces of your favorite drink. It’s safe to say that the Santa flask hat is going to be a game-changer this year.

1. Santa Hat Flask (Red)

Santa Hat Flask (Red)
Amazon

  • Flask detaches from zippered pouch for easy cleaning
  • Choose between red, green and black
  • Tight cap prevents leakage

Where was this hat when I was in college? I could’ve saved a lot of money wearing this to bars around Christmas time. (Stop acting like you never ordered Coca-Cola at a bar so you could pour your own whiskey into in.) Stainless steel flasks are great, but hidden flasks are the best.

This little Christmas gadget is going to be a hit this holiday season. Whether you wear it to a holiday party, Christmas dinner, or even a bachelorette party this winter, everyone is going to stop and ask for a sip of booze!

Santa Hat Flask (Red)
Amazon

Customer reviews are fantastic! A customer gave the secret flask a five-star rating and said it was a great gift for an office gift exchange.

Fairly Odd Novelties Happy Hangover Wine and Spirit Hanging Plastic Christmas Holiday Stocking Flask, 1, Red/White
Amazon

Advertisement

For more boozy gift ideas, check out our friends over at Wide Open Eats and Wide Open Country. You can buy a Christmas stocking flask to hang over the mantel. Or, you make your Christmas tree a little dangerous this year.

Amazon has ornaments that you can fill with liquor! Imagine a drinking game for opening presents. Oh gosh, this would be dangerous at my family holiday party. Santa Claus would have to take our presents back and dump a bunch of coal under the tree. Prime members, take advantage of your free delivery!

Advertisement

For more stocking stuffers, TV show ornaments, and Christmas collectibles, visit Amazon. It’s time to start making holiday wishlists!

Watch: Nicolas Cage’s Face Was Made to Be on Christmas Ornaments

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like