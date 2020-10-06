The only way to get through the holidays is to stay a little buzzed. Not drunk, but just buzzed enough to where you’re not really bothered if your aunt or uncle asks if you’re still furloughed or not. Don’t worry, you won’t need to keep a bottle of Jack in hand at Christmas dinner, just keep this Santa hat flask on.

Amazon has a festive Santa flask hat that you won’t want to take off. The hat’s zippered pouch holds 10 ounces of your favorite drink. It’s safe to say that the Santa flask hat is going to be a game-changer this year.

Flask detaches from zippered pouch for easy cleaning

Choose between red, green and black

Tight cap prevents leakage

Where was this hat when I was in college? I could’ve saved a lot of money wearing this to bars around Christmas time. (Stop acting like you never ordered Coca-Cola at a bar so you could pour your own whiskey into in.) Stainless steel flasks are great, but hidden flasks are the best.

This little Christmas gadget is going to be a hit this holiday season. Whether you wear it to a holiday party, Christmas dinner, or even a bachelorette party this winter, everyone is going to stop and ask for a sip of booze!

Customer reviews are fantastic! A customer gave the secret flask a five-star rating and said it was a great gift for an office gift exchange.

For more boozy gift ideas, check out our friends over at Wide Open Eats and Wide Open Country. You can buy a Christmas stocking flask to hang over the mantel. Or, you make your Christmas tree a little dangerous this year.

Amazon has ornaments that you can fill with liquor! Imagine a drinking game for opening presents. Oh gosh, this would be dangerous at my family holiday party. Santa Claus would have to take our presents back and dump a bunch of coal under the tree. Prime members, take advantage of your free delivery!

For more stocking stuffers, TV show ornaments, and Christmas collectibles, visit Amazon. It’s time to start making holiday wishlists!