Dystopian-themed fashion house Bstroy, founded by designers Brick Owens and Dieter “Du” Grams, has a hot new line of, um, uh… bullet-riddled school shooting hoodies?

Be the hottest looking person put on a watchlist this fall when you walk around your neighborhood rocking their navy and white Columbine hoodie, distressed to look as if a kid had been murdered while wearing it! And you’ll never look more fabulous than you will when wearing, and being rightfully viciously beaten for wearing, their green, bullet hole covered Sandy Hook hoodie. You know, Sandy Hook. Where the first graders were slaughtered!

(And by the way, hopefully it’s just a sick coincidence that the model they have in the Sandy Hook hoodie looks a lot like the Sandy Hook shooter. On the one hand, this feels like something someone tone-deaf enough to make these hoodies would do. But on the other hand, someone dumb enough to make these hoodies is almost certainly not informed enough to know who the Sandy Hook shooter actually is or what he looks like. This is a toughie.)

Based on the prices listed on fashion house’s website you’ll soon be able to buy one of these daring fashion statements for at least $250 a pop, with absolutely none of those profits going to the victims’ families or to any organizations working to stop gun violence. Mostly, buying these hoodies will probably just pay for the cocaine Brick and Du will buy to inspire their next terrible idea. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is coming up, so don’t count out Falling Man Bolo Ties.

Far be it from me, a very artistic writer, to outright crap on someone else’s art. I don’t like it when people are mean about my stuff. Even when I deserve it. Creative endeavors are complicated. Mistakes will be made. It’s all a lot harder than it looks. To that end, I sympathize. But this is some low-level, bad college art project provocation.

This is like painting the Statue of Liberty with a big, meaty erection shooting out of its toga because Lady Liberty is actually trans or something, portrayed as such for artistic reasons that absolutely do not go beyond, “It, like, makes you think, man.”

By the way, after they received a ton of backlash for these stupid hoodies — from Marjory Stoneman Douglass students, Sandy Hook parents, and more — Brick and Du released a statement that basically did say, “We made these because they, like, make you think, man.” Get a load of this shit.

“Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you consider to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life’s fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential. it is the push and pull that creates the circular motion that is the cycle of life. Nirvana is the goal we hope to reach through meditation and healthy practices that counter our destructive habits. Samsara is the cycle we must transcend to reach Nirvana.”

These guys really dropped some faux-Buddhism to justify making money on dead kids. That’s got to be extremely on-brand for them.