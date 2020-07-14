COVID-19 has been known to be especially difficult to recover from for elderly people, and lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic has been extremely crucial for seniors in assisted living or nursing homes. But with quarantine and social distancing taking longer than anyone could anticipate, a mental health crisis has started to become more evident.

But on the positive side of things, quarantine has also sparked inner work and creativity, and the Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents in Edgware, England, really stuck their middle fingers up to COVID-19 for taking over their fun. Several of the home’s residents decided to recreate the most classic album covers of all time by dressing up for the best photo shoots you’ve probably ever seen.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home’s activities coordinator, Robert Speker, took the pictures and posted them on social media via tweets on Twitter. The photo shoots included recreations of iconic album covers from David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Blink-182, and the Clash.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

What’s even better about these photos is the shoots of the famous album covers are catered individually to each resident. Vera’s 93 mimics Adele’s 21, R.C.’s 1922 in place of T.S.’ 1989, Born in England by Martin Steinberg instead of Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen, Carers instead of Queen II, and so on.

A GoFundMe page has been started to fund more activities for the home’s residents. Speker wrote, “As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy entertained and full of spirit has never been more crucial,” a the creation of a fundraising calendar is in the process.

Moral of the story? Whatever’s happening in the world, don’t underestimate your own creativity. I mean come on, this is the perfect example of really working with what you’ve got.