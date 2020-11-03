Listen, as a single woman I can 100 percent guarantee you that receiving any type of picture including any body part is the worst thing ever. I’ve been there, I’ve gotten very inappropriate photos that I immediately delete because I find it disgusting and trashy. But, there are some people out there who continue to do it because they think this is what women want. Which is why this woman, who was sent an unsolicited picture of a penis, decided to get revenge by telling his mother about her son’s inappropriate behavior. It was the final straw.

24-year-old Shannai Brooks-Jackson from Lexington, Kentucky, was heavily disgusted when she received the penis pic out of “the clear blue sky'” claiming she “threw her phone down” in disgust. But instead of doing nothing about the whole situation, she took matters into her own hands and told the man’s mother to make sure he will never do it again. Honestly, this takes a lot of courage to do, and I respect her so much for this. It’s a genius move if you ask me.

Brooks-Jackson shared the screenshot of the message through a Facebook post, captioning it “So today this random dude sent me a picture of his peen out of the clear blue sky so I found his mom on here and told her. It’s 2020. Everything is already going horribly. Don’t make me get your mom on you.”

Don’t Mess With Shannai!

The interaction was quite hilarious if you ask me because the mom just didn’t respond for a while after she told her that her son sent her the unwanted photo. Brooks-Jackson wrote, “I just wanted you to know your son thinks it’s okay to send women pictures of his penis for literally no reason at all.”You seem like a wonderful lady so I know you didn’t raise him to do things like that. I think maybe you should remind to treat women with the same respect he would want you to be treated with.”

Apparently, the mom responded saying that the message was actually not sent by her son. She said that her son’s phone had been hacked and when Brooks-Jackson objected, the mother finally said that she would deal with the situation. So you know this kid probably got a big whooping from his mom, despite his age. Time to activate that block-feature.

As expected, the social media post went insanely viral and received a lot of attention, and comments from people who applauded her for her actions. Several moms also commented on it thanking the girl for sharing her situation, giving their two cents as to what they would do if their son ever sent a picture like this. One Facebook user even wrote, “I have a 9-month-old son, and let me tell you right the f**k now, I don’t care if he’s 15 or 50, if I ever get a message he sent an unsolicited d**k pic to someone I’m going to make him beyond ashamed of himself. I’m not gonna be defending him at all. His mom and him both are trash.”

Another user wrote, “Predator apologists are part of the problem – their enabling assists in normalizing this behavior. ‘Boys will be boys’? How about ‘Consent is Clear’. We are TIRED of men manipulating girls and women into participating in their own oppression! We are AWAKE and UNITED.”

So, there you have it, boys. Hopefully, this will be a lesson for anyone thinking about sending anyone any nude photos or unsolicited pictures of your genitals. Try me, I will contact your mom too, I don’t care. Also, in the United States, depending on the state and your age, you could technically be breaking the law when you send or receive a nude photo, so make sure you read up on your state laws before you go sending unwanted photos. In some states, if you are under 18 and you are sending or receiving a sexual picture, you are violating the Prosecutorial Remedies and Other Tools to end the Exploitation of Children Today (PROTECT) Act of 2003.