Menu
Bad skiing in London snow Read this Next

Person's cringeworthy attempt at skiing in the streets of London has us shaking our heads
Advertisement

There is magic to be made when a stranger with a tuba on their head and people with Photoshop skills and lots of time on their hands meet.


This is believed to be the origin of the picture, which was apparently posted on Instagram as a video game joke.

Dark souls 4 leak #leak #darksouls4 #trombones #tuba #highaf #sorry #spam #aaaaa #memes

A post shared by Крис ☭ (@1800hotboxbling) on

As all great things do, the image found its way to the depths of Reddit.

Posted to the Photoshop Battles subreddit, a challenge was set, and the results well exceeded expectations.

Reddit user Frank_Punk
Reddit user ptrikle
Reddit user HoboLicker5000

There were Game of Thrones references.

Reddit user ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING

There was a hat tip to Final Fantasy.

Reddit user TmickyD

Anything that could be parodied …

None shall pass

Reddit user nadya_hates_say

… was.

Reddit user grandemaster
Reddit user _Awkadaf_

That’s right.

Reddit user Epcc7890

Anything.

Reddit user sp__ace

(H/T Mashable)

RELATED: Person’s cringeworthy attempt at skiing in the streets of London has us shaking our heads

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

When you don’t have a boyfriend, just make one out of boxed wine

When you don’t have a boyfriend, just make one out of boxed wine

Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them way better

Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them way better

A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement