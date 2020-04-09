People are Putting Sperm on Their Faces to Reduce Wrinkles

It’s no secret that we have always looked for that special skincare elixir that will keep our skin smooth, shiny, and young. I mean I’ll admit it, I have bought some moisturizers and face masks that are way too expensive, and haven’t really seen a difference. But, I still buy them because I want to believe they work. Well, what if I told you that people are now going to the extreme. What are they doing? They are rubbing semen on their faces.

Eek! I really don’t know what’s worse, that people are rubbing sperm all over their faces, or the girl who regularly eats human sperm because she believed she will live longer. Seriously, if you don’t believe it, you can check it out here.

Anyways, according to beauty expert and celebrity facialists Chelsee Lewis, who is known to help out celebrities such as Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow, not only are people actually willing to undergo this, let’s say treatment, but it is probably one of the best options anyone can use.

How accurate is this information? Well, I’m not sure, please don’t start putting semen on your face and then blame me for it not working. I’m just as confused as you are. But, according to Lewis, the semen is one way to boost oxygen and improve circulation to your skin, which will then give you an immediate glow. She noted:

“Sexual intercourse helps the stress hormone but also helps to balance the hormones and improve collagen production. But you can go one step further with a sperm mask. Yes, you heard right! Using your partner’s sperm as a mask is full of a compound called spermine, which is an antioxidant which can help reduce wrinkles, smooth the skin, prevent acne or spots and give you overall healthy-looking skin.”

Now I know what you’re thinking, if you’re like most people and don’t really want to rub your partner’s sperm on your face, because it’s gross, she suggests doing other alternatives that are less intimate. For example, she suggests using a teaspoon of coconut oil in the morning and brushing your teeth on an empty stomach.

You then swish the oil in your mouth for 15 to 20 minutes and you will feel your face starting to ache as you are exercising the lower muscles. It will also help with bacteria and antioxidants by boosting the energy you need while giving you a wider smile and help clear skin of acne, impurities, and rashes.

Now, as I said, don’t come at me if these spermine facials don’t work. I’m just the messenger here. I’m no dermatologist, I’m just here to let you know that people are actually doing this outside in the world, which is insanely gross to me. People have too much time on their hands, and this definitely proof. Y’all are nasty.