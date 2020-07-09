I have a love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace. Or just any marketplace site or app in general. Sometimes you see some really useful items on Craigslist or Facebook, and sometimes people use it to troll. I honestly can’t tell if this is someone trolling or a talented taxidermist selling this “sqwallet.”

Someone posted this screenshot of a “sqwallet” on Reddit and I cannot stop laughing. The post says, “I’m selling sqwallets 100% real genuine squirrel asking $30 firm. I have 22 in stock, inbox for your order. I can also do google eyes, colored fur, and wacky haircuts.”

The “Sqwallet”

I know, you’re probably thinking, “Lol, wtf?” Same here. Honestly, $30 for a pencil case is a bit pricy, sir, but I’m sure a lot of hard work went into this sqwallet. What are y’all thinking? Is this supposed to be a shit post turned into a funny meme or an actual seller?

I decided to do a little bit of digging, and it turns out there really is a market for wallets made out of animals. Look, if you want to put a dead deer on your wall, that’s cool, but carrying a squirrel in your back pocket is just a bit weird to me.

We live in a day and age where you can make mobile payments at grocery stores and malls with the tap of a button, do we even need to carry wallets? Let alone a squirrel wallet? On second thought, I think I’d rather see someone pull money out their sqwallet rather than their cleavage.

Well, if you need a side hustle throughout the coronavirus pandemic, may I recommend picking up taxidermy? Facebook tends to have a market for just about anything these days. Maybe you’ll find some loyal clientele for squirrel wallets.

