Get your green shirts ready. St. Patrick’s Day is coming up! Soon, we’ll be celebrating (safely) with close friends and family. We won’t be participating in bar crawls this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have green beer and green treats.
Grab a St. Patrick’s Day shirt for the entire family to get in the holiday spirit. These T-shirts are stylish, budget-friendly, and have funny sayings that will make everyone know you’re the life of the party. Cheers, y’all!
Funny St. Patrick’s Day Shirts
This shirt is perfect for the ladies. Pair this green shirt with a pair of leggings for a simple St. Patrick’s Day look.
2. Dark Beer Drinking Saint Patricks Shut Up Liver T-Shirt
March 17th is going to be a rough day on my liver.
3. St Patricks Day Shirt for Men – Today I’m Irish – Funny St Paddy’s Shirt
You’ll be pinch-proof with this shirt on.
4. SignatureTshirts Men’s Irish St Patricks Day Kiss Me I’m Drunkish T-Shirt
Blame it on the alcohol.
5. Asher’s Apparel Shake Your Shamrocks Shirt/St Patricks Day Funny Shirt | Unisex Sizing
Who doesn’t love an excuse to day drink?
7. Mens May The Luck of The Irish Be with You T Shirt Funny Saint Patricks Day Tee
This retro-themed shirt is perfect for Star Wars fans.
8. Mens Ask Me About My Leprechaun T Shirt Funny Saint St Patricks Day Sarcastic
This shirt isn’t a want, it’s a need.
9. May Contain Whiskey Funny Irish St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirt T-Shirt
Too much whiskey.
10. Mens Do I Want A Beer T Shirt Drinking Saint St Patricks Day Funny Graphic Tee
Oh Lord, St. Patrick’s Day is on a Wednesday this year. Thursday morning is going to be rough.
12. 0% Irish St. Patrick’s Day Shirts for Women Four-Leaf Clover Printed Short Sleeve Tee Tops
Same.
13. Day Drinking Made Me Do It Funny St. Patricks Day Long Sleeve T-Shirt
True.
14. Funny St Patricks Day Shirt for Men – I See Drunk People
The perfect pub crawl shirt.
15. Irish Leprechaun Tossing Lucky Cookies | Funny St. Patrick’s Day for Men T-Shirt
I can never look at Lucky Charms the same.
For more St. Patrick’s Day v-necks, tank tops, pullovers, and hoodies, visit Amazon.