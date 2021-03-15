After months of uncertainty and partisan conflict, congress officially approved Joe Biden’s Coronavirus pandemic relief package. And as I’m sure you’ve heard, it includes a third round of stimulus checks. (Find out if you are eligible here.) Now millions of Americans are eagerly awaiting the sweet moment that the $1,400 direct deposit hits their bank accounts. One great way to acknowledge — and stave off — the anxiety? Stimulus check memes. The topic has blown up on social media through hilariously exaggerated pics and quips regarding the sudden burst of money.

Between continued unemployment benefits, tax returns, and the new stimulus package, the internet can hardly contain its excitement. And how else could we express ourselves during these isolated times? The so-called ‘stimmy’ jokes trending now grapple with a grim reality: the Covid-19 pandemic cost many people their livelihoods and income. Yet it took lawmakers in Washington D.C. so much effort to approve a mere $1,400. But rather than criticize, we are just grateful for the good news. That’s why the funniest memes, I think, involve fast-food chains. During such a tough time, this money will likely go toward necessary expenses. Nobody will actually be dining out at five-star restaurants. That’s why so many of the memes take place at everyday commercial establishments like McDonald’s, Burger King, Five Guys, and Chick-Fil-A. Across a populist medium like Twitter, even the fantasy of luxurious demand is relegated to a dirt-cheap dining experience. It’s appropriate, sad, and also, laugh out loud funny.

The Stimmy Memes

direct deposit: $1400 me at Victorias secret: tell me — dvd 📀 (@disxpix) March 13, 2021

The stimulus check meme game is going hard right now. #Stimmy2021 pic.twitter.com/xgw2GGYzSo — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) March 14, 2021

Direct Deposit: $1400

Me: Give me all the bacon and eggs you have. pic.twitter.com/XPTqY5Cndr — Jamie in Green Bay (@jamieingreenbay) March 13, 2021

Direct deposit: $1400

Me at Target: Give me the large kickballs outside pic.twitter.com/Q7tlq0zApg — Drew (@DrewSkywalker) March 13, 2021

That root canal watching you spend your Stimmy 😂#stimmy pic.twitter.com/FFCcHTYZZJ — Jordy (@jordddddd) March 12, 2021

How I'm walking into Dollar Tree after that #stimmy hits. pic.twitter.com/QOiCHY63q5 — Trap Lord Supreme (@SolizSEO) March 12, 2021

Me when that direct deposit hits, coming back from the mall #stimmy pic.twitter.com/8SD31NgTqN — cesar (@jebaiting) March 13, 2021

I was cooking my lunch then BOOM that Stimmy hit my direct deposit pic.twitter.com/quJvE98vu2 — 💜CHAMPION💛 (@SplashyStackss) March 13, 2021

And… Those Chain Restaurant Memes

direct deposit: $1400 me at chick-fil-a on sunday: open it — ND (@prettyboynavi) March 13, 2021

Direct deposit: $1400 Me, in burger king: I’d like to speak to the king — david (@GayvidDowdle) March 13, 2021

stimulus check: $1400

me at buffalo wild wings: bring me the entire buffalo — evan (@odds_or_evans) March 14, 2021

Direct deposit: +$1400 Me at Red lobster: uhh Let me get the whale — IG: @perdoirk_ (@stayfrea_) March 12, 2021

Direct deposit: +1400 Me at Cheesecake Factory: yeah I’ll take one of each slice Advertisement — Arslan (@thega1nz) March 13, 2021

We can expect to see more of these memes in the coming weeks. The stimulus bill officially became law yesterday, on March 14, but not everyone will receive their money at once. Today, however, Joe Biden announced on Twitter that over the next ten days we will see two exciting advancements: “One hundred million shots in people’s arms” and “One hundred million checks in people’s pockets.” Let’s hope he’s right.