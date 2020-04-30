Hand sanitizer seems almost impossible to come across these days, but there’s a brand new hand sanitizer on the market that’s actually in stock. No, it’s not a Germ-X or Purell competitor. This hand cleansing gel does disinfect like those popular brands, but it doesn’t smell like alcohol. Stinky Ass Hand Sanitizer smells like pure ass.

Don’t believe it? Check out this YouTube video. This kid bought the real hand cleansing gel and decided to play a prank on his grandma. The gross smell must be that bad because Grandma starts cursing out her grandson.

If Grandma says it smells like shit, then it smells like shit. I believe her. If you’re not convinced that the Stinky Ass Hand Cleansing Gel smells like farts and buttcrack, you should read the Amazon customer reviews.

Yes. It’s a real hand sanitizer.

This is the perfect gag gift for germaphobes. As someone who used hand sanitizer way before COVID-19 made it popular, anyone could’ve fooled me with this funny prank. Or should I say funky prank? I never say no to hand sanitizer. (Please, no one get any ideas and try to prank me with this.)

I feel so bad for the victim’s hands once they have used it. They have to walk around smelling like they wiped their ass with their hands all because someone wanted to be funny. I have to admit, this is a great new prank. The unsuspecting label is genius.

There truly isn’t a better time than now to prank someone with Stinky Ass Hand Sanitizer. Who is saying no to clean hands these days? If you’re feeling inspired to play a practical joke on someone that involves shitty smells, consider Liquid Ass Fart Spray.

Advertisement

Liquid Ass prank spray is the gag toy that made another grandma curse out their grandchild. This stuff smells gross! A customer said, “This stuff smells less like a fart and more like an unwashed anus of a homeless man who just jogged a mile in 95 degree heat.”

Advertisement

These hilarious prank products can all be found on Amazon. They make excellent funny gag gifts for the jokester of the family. Christmas will be here before you know it, so get a head start on stocking stuffers!