A gaggle of female exotic dancers were spotted driving around Kansas City, Missouri, though not quite how one would expect. The strippers weren’t in a car. They were on it. More specifically they were on the pole that was on the car.

The mobile strip club was spotted driving through the Paris of the Plains as bemused onlookers watched and tried to take in the adult entertainment on wheels.

A COVID-Friendly Bachelor Party?

In these trying Coronavirus times, is this the answer for gentlemen’s clubs and bachelor parties (and the birthday parties of pervs) across the United States? Sure lap dances are off the table but this socially distanced strip show might be our new present. You call some club owner named Greasy Randy and boom: a humvee with a bunch of party strippers shows up in your Overland Park or Olathe cul-de-sac for a topless drive by.

Divorce Parties are a Thing?

