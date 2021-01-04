Forget making America great again, it’s time to make Valentine’s Day great again. If your significant other’s love language is words of affirmation, then I have the perfect gift idea for you. This Donald Trump talking love button will make your lover feel special every day. Believe me, ask anyone!

This hilarious gag gift is perfect for Democrats and Republicans. The wacky button says 15 different phrases that will make ladies (and men) feel the love.

This definitely beats the Trump talking pen that was trending on social media many years ago. Amazon’s customer reviews say it sounds just like President Donald Trump’s real voice!

A customer left a five-star rating and said,

“This novelty button is incredible! The voice is very close to Trump’s and the 15 phrases are just what is promised in the description of this product – hilarious! Worth way more than it cost. Both Democrats and Republicans would get a kick out of receiving this and maybe, just maybe – this button will be the catalyst for the country uniting once again behind a common theme that everyone can agree on – this guy is “one of a kind”!”

I’m not so sure about it reuniting the GOP and Democratic Party, but I do think this gadget could make all Americans laugh, no matter who they want in the White House.

It’s a new year, but the COVID-19 pandemic still has many of us feeling down. Surprise your husband with this goofy collectible, and he’ll laugh every time he presses it.

Umm, can we please get a Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Hillary Clinton, or Barack Obama one?