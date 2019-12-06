Oh God, that’s it, I’m done. Someone please tell this kid that he needs to go back to pre-school. This 16-year-old really makes me scared about the future. Poor David from Tucson, Arizona just was just trying to have a nice Thanksgiving when he was asked to open a can of beans with a manual can opener.

Yeah, sure, easy. Just use a can opener and boom, you’re good. But no, this kid tried for a full minute and didn’t seem to get it. That’s when his brother-in-law decided to grab his phone and film it. Because it’s hilarious and sad at the same time. The boy even looks back and asks for help, but gets a big fat nope from him followed by a chuckle.

Honestly, I wouldn’t help him either, it’s a freaking can opener. How hard is it to use a can opener? I hope they also asked him to open a wine bottle using a corkscrew just to see if he could do it. He’s will forever be shunned by this family. Luckily, little ol’ David we able to open the can in the end…but not before his Dad showed him how. Safe to say that it’s not the Millenials we have to worry about, rather it’s the Gen Z crowd!

For all of you who don’t know how ot open a can using a manual can opener (yes, this is a joke) no worries, I got you. You’re welcome.

How to Open a Can Using a Can Opener

Open the arms of the can opener.

Place the cutting edge of the can opener on top of the lip of the can lid.

Close the arms of the can opener to puncture the lid of the can.

Twist the can opener handle to rotate the cutting edge around the lid.

Lift the lid from the can to remove it.