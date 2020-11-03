When the Grinch said, “That’s it. I’m not going,” I felt that. I have the most challenging time finding the perfect outfits for holiday parties and Christmas Day. I seriously go into ‘Grinch’ mode every year! I guess I might as well pick an outfit early and just wear this Grinch costume to Christmas dinner.

Amazon is selling a Grinch costume, and I need it. For Christmas Day, holiday parties, and family pictures.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas‘ is one of the best Christmas movies of all time. (Thank you, Dr. Seuss.) This Christmas costume will have all of your holiday guests laughing until they cry! Sorry Santa Claus, but everyone is going to want a picture with the Grinch this year.

If you’re attending a Christmas party, ditch the ugly sweater. Show up in The Grinch costume and head straight to the photo booth. Those funny pictures and memories will last a lifetime.

Get creative with family Christmas pictures this year. Have a friend dress up in the Grinch jumpsuit for the funniest Christmas cards yet. Want to go all out? Get matching Whoville costumes for the entire family and take pictures by the Christmas tree.

You can also DIY the cosplay costume. Amazon has bright green leggings, a Grinch face mask, and Santa suits. This-one-size-fits mask costume is a latex mask that comes with two gloves. The mask even has a Santa hat!

Amazon is also selling a Cindy Lou kid’s costume. Oh my goodness, this is just too cute. You have to get the wacky wig as well to complete the classic Xmas movie look. These costumes will come in handy next year for a Halloween party. Your Halloween costume will definitely be a top contender for best costume.

If you really want to wow fans of the Grinch, buy an antler headband for your puppy. Your sweet furry friend can go as Max, the Grinch’s little sidekick. That would be too cute!

Be sure to grab this Christmas classic and enjoy it all winter long.

For more costume accessories, costume props, and party supplies, visit Amazon.