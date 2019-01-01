Menu
New York Bartender Arrested Read this Next

Wanted Man Recognized by Police, Arrested After Unnecessarily Volunteering to do TV Interview
Advertisement
The “T-Rex Snow Removal Service” has us roaring with laughter screenshot/Rumble

Nobody likes shoveling snow, but everybody loves dressing up as a T-Rex. It’s the one thing that makes everything better.

One man decided that he would be both a T-Rex and a Good Samaritan and shovel snow out of his neighbor’s yard. Unfortunately, he hadn’t gotten very far when he realized that it’s pretty tough to shovel snow when you’ve got such tiny arms.

In case you’re ever stuck in a game of trivia, Tyrannosaurus is Greek for tyrant lizard, and the actual creatures probably would have seen some snow. The Smithsonian fact sheet says that the massive creatures lived in the Western United States, specifically Montana and Wyoming.

Originally posted on March 9, 2017

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

When you don’t have a boyfriend, just make one out of boxed wine

When you don’t have a boyfriend, just make one out of boxed wine

Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them way better

Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them way better

A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Stories You Might Like