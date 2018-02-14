The Westminster Dog Show without the dogs is the best in show.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday trotted out some real entertainment, namely footage of dog handlers at the 142nd Westminster Dog Show running around without dogs.
“It’s kind of like the Olympics except none of the athletes know what’s going on — they don’t know they’re in it,” Kimmel joked about the dog show in general. “Westminster started in 1877, which is the year dogs were invented.”
Then Kimmel segued to the next bit.
“I like to watch the humans who participate in it,” Kimmel said. “I don’t know why this is funny, but it is.”
He’s not wrong. The dogs were easily edited out of the footage thanks to the event’s green surface.
Many seemed to enjoy it, but a couple of people also wanted a version with just dogs running around without handlers.
This year, Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club, a choice that seemed to surprise almost everyone.
Fans who had been loudly shouting for their favorites fell into stunned silence when judge Betty-Anne Stenmark announced her decision.
Guided by expert handler Bill McFadden, Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier.
Cheers of “Let’s go, Biggie!” bounced all around the arena for the popular pug. Bean was a clear crowd favorite, the way he sat up straight on his hind legs and begged judges for the biggest treat in dogdom.
Ty came into this competition as the nation’s No. 1 show dog last year and finished as the runner-up. He endeared himself to spectators by jumping up and putting his front paws around handler Katie Bernardin after winning the working group earlier in the evening. Slick and Lucy also drew applause.
