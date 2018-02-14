The Westminster Dog Show without the dogs is the best in show.

RELATED: Newton the Brussels Griffon wins National Dog Show

Then Kimmel segued to the next bit.

“It’s kind of like the Olympics except none of the athletes know what’s going on — they don’t know they’re in it,” Kimmel joked about the dog show in general. “Westminster started in 1877, which is the year dogs were invented.”

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday trotted out some real entertainment, namely footage of dog handlers at the 142nd Westminster Dog Show running around without dogs.

“I like to watch the humans who participate in it,” Kimmel said. “I don’t know why this is funny, but it is.”

He’s not wrong. The dogs were easily edited out of the footage thanks to the event’s green surface.

Many seemed to enjoy it, but a couple of people also wanted a version with just dogs running around without handlers.

Would love to see this, same dogs, same handlers, but without the handlers! — Nicole robs (@Nicolerobs1) February 14, 2018

Jimmy, loved the bit without dogs. Would you do the same now with the same dogs without their handler? Many would love to see it! — Sharon Robertson (@sharon34909490) February 14, 2018

This year, Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club, a choice that seemed to surprise almost everyone.

Flynn the bichon frisé is a very good dog who just won Best in Show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/aW4qpJWHin — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2018