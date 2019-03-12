Steve Martin has a long history in show business and “The Jerk” was one of the first films that earned Martin his status as a household name. The film focused on Martin’s character, a white man who was raised by a black family and doesn’t realize that he’s not black. The now 71-year-old actor also helped write the film.

The 1979 film was filled with gags and hilarious scenes and Martin brought his over-the-top personality that he honed on the stand-up circuit to full play. The result was a hilarious 105 minutes that became an instant classic and catapulted him into leading roles in “Three Amigos,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” and a number of other classics.

