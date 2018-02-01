MON DIEU!

Horny French dudes can now have their fantasies fulfilled without having to bother an actual human woman because a sex doll brothel has opened in Paris.





It truly is the “city of love.”

According to Forbes, the brothel boasts “private relaxation areas, equipped with a TV screen and an audio headset (or VR), to make your appointment with the doll of your choice comfortable.” After making a booking online, the lucky customer will receive a confirmation email that must be presented at the brothel at the disclosed address. “Our receptionist will guide you to your relaxation area or your sexdoll will wait for you in the desired configuration,” the FAQ section of the brothel’s website says.

A deposit of $125 acts as a “guarantee in case of concern” because the dolls are “robust,” but their “skin” is “fragile.”

Duh.

In 2016 France passed a law that makes the buying of sexual services illegal and punishable with a fine up to 3,750 Euros. But the law doesn’t say anything about paying to have sex with a silicone doll!

The first sex doll brothel in Europe opened in Barcelona in March 2017.

In 2017, a similar establishment called BorDoll opened in the German city of Dortmund, and was the first of its kind in the country.

“Advances in robotics and artificial intelligence have raised a dystopian concern for women: What if female robots become so realistic — and so adept at sex — that they render men incapable of engaging in real human relationships?” ponders mathematician Cathy O’Neil for Bloomberg, who recently suggested that men could be “lost to the dating pool altogether” thanks to sex robots.

“Actually, I think it’s the men who should be worried. It’s entirely possible that robots can outperform them,” she claimed.

“Perhaps it’s time for a Big Think. Are women not as capable as men of crude objectification? There’s room here for everyone’s impure thoughts and desires. Robots don’t discriminate, and they can probably give good massages.”

