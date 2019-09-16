Are you one of those people who love to plan out their Halloween costume months ahead? If you are, well, I’m here to save the day. How about Danny DeVito? Yes, THAT Danny DeVito. In case you needed more reason to get into spooky season, someone on Reddit posted a picture of a woman dressed in, well, regular clothes, but wearing a mask of Danny DeVito! I can’t even begin to explain how realistic this mask looks. It’s hilarious but so so terrifying. Yet, somehow, you can’t stop staring!

I mean, just look at it, the head is clearly 3 times bigger than the woman’s body, but it just seems to match. Now, It’s no secret that DeVito is a national treasure to most of us. From iconic roles in “Batman Returns,” “Matilda,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Terms of Endearment,” this man knows how to rock a TV screen. But can he rock a mini skirt and a crop top?

Well, apparently people on Reddit think he can. Which is even more terrifying, because people don’t even know how to respond to what they are looking at. Especially men out there who are confused after seeing the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star with boobs. Which is definitely something that nobody has ever asked for. Or better yet, even thought.

But, trust the internet to solve that, and quick. The question here is, where can you get these masks? I searched everywhere but I can’t seem to find any place that sells them. Someone please send us a link or something, we love a good old office prank. Reddit is surely a wonderful place.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll never see Danny DeVito the same, that’s for sure. Also, if you look closely behind the woman, you can see two more masks. One is of Dwight Schrute and the other is Michael Fox from “The Office.” You KNOW where this is going, for sure!

I WANT THEM ALL!