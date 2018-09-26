This guy asked his girlfriend what Y-E-S spells and she said, “Yes.”

Then, he asked her if Y-E-S spells “yes,” then what does E-Y-E-S spell?

The look on her face was hilarious because she obviously thought it was a trick question but her brain just couldn’t get by the first answer she gave to the first question. He walks her through the questions numerous times and when there was no answer in sight he revealed to her what the correct answer was and they both lost it laughing at the entire situation.