Alright, I am just going to go ahead and say it. The terrible twos are just the worst thing ever! Someway somehow, a 2-year-old will always find a way to get into a little bit of trouble. Take for example Lorenzo, who decided to go for the ride of his life. This little rascal managed to climb up a baggage conveyor belt behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter in the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The boy’s mother, Edith Vega, was apparently printing boarding passes from a kiosk when she put her son down for a second. But, the toddler got curious and quickly decided to go on an adventure. The mother apparently saw it happening, as the boy went behind the unstaffed counter and got on top of the baggage belt.

VIDEO: Child disappears on airport baggage belt, passes through TSA X-Ray machine, before ending up in baggage inspection station. pic.twitter.com/fbR938r6F4 — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) July 25, 2019

The 2-year-old was at the end of the line when she noticed that he was going under and was being dragged by a suitcase. The mother tried to jump in and to help him, but the staff didn’t allow her, fearing for her safety. The boy was gone for a total of 5 minutes and was eventually found in the TSA luggage room. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and apparently suffered a few cuts to his arm and fractured his right hand. Honestly, he is incredibly lucky since it could have been way, way worse.

The best part about this whole deal is that the incident was all caught on security footage. You can clearly see the boy physically reaching over for a suitcase on the bag belt, which then pushed him through the other side. That’s when the wild ride began for this poor kid and down the baggage screening system he went.

Ah, told you, terrible twos. Honestly, I have always wanted to see where these bags end up, so I need to thank this kid for showing us where all our luggage go. It’s pretty impressive, really. Also, I love how all the airport officials are just so nonchalant waiting for him to fall down from the belt. You’re my hero, Lorenzo.