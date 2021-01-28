I may be young, but there are a few men much older than me that I would’ve risked it for in their prime. Those men are Sam Elliott, Robert Redford, and of course, Tom Selleck. Especially Tom Selleck. ‘Magnum, P.I.’ is a terrific TV show, but if you watched the CBS TV series strictly for the plot, you’re lying.

If your Tom Selleck crush has intensified recently because you’re binging ‘Blue Bloods,’ then you need this Tom Selleck blanket for some extra viewing pleasure.

Add this super soft blanket to your Amazon Wishlist today. It’s $46.99, and since it’s Amazon Prime-eligible, you can have this cozy blanket at your doorstep in two business days. I wonder what Thomas Magnum would have to say about this.

Well ladies, this is probably the closest we’ll ever get to cuddling with Tom Selleck, so take what you can get. You’re going to ditch all the rest of the sherpa blankets in the living room for this one.

With the pandemic going on, many people are saying, “Oh, catch up on rest!” “Self-care!” “Sleep when your body needs it!” And you know what? They’re right. Absolutely right. I can’t believe it took a Tom Selleck blanket to convince myself that a midday nap or lazy Tuesday afternoon was what I needed.

The high-quality blanket is machine washable. Trust me, I’d freak out too if this thing fell apart in the washer!

Not only can you get cozy with a Tom Selleck fleece blanket, but you can get a throw pillowcase to match.

We do need to stay home as much as possible anyway, so you might as well invest in some items that make lazy days on the couch much more enjoyable.