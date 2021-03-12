Donald Trump may be out of office, but he sure does have a hold over many Republicans still. If your favorite conservative is still sharing pro-Trump memes, it’s time to give them a Trump University diploma. Trust me, they’ll definitely want to frame this.
An Etsy seller is the creator behind the hilarious gag gift. You can get it today for only $5, which is a great deal. The best part is that you can customize it! Let the seller know what name, doctorate, and bachelor’s degree you want printed on the diploma.
Gag Gift Trump University Customizable Diploma
I can’t wait to get my GOP friends their honorary degree! This $5 piece of paper is the perfect gift for Donald J. Trump’s former students. Hell, I might even buy this for a few Democrats who like President Donald Trump gag gifts.
Customers love the fake diploma. One customer gave it five stars and wrote, “Such a great gag gift. I was totally blown away by the customer service from this seller. I had my customized download available within minutes of purchasing. I was very happy with this purchase and would highly recommend it. ”
If you remember anything about Trump University, you’ll know that it was basically a scam and not a real accredited college or university. The company offered courses in real estate and entrepreneurship.
Former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a statement on Trump University. He was eager to go after Trump. Check out this statement.
Visit ag.ny.gov for more information about the lawsuit.
A lot of y’all are probably judging the people who fell for it, but let’s be real, a lot of y’all have bought into starter-kits to sell shampoo, weight loss products, and makeup through social media to try and be a “girl boss.” Finish high school kids, and find something you like through a real university, trade school, or just something legit.
