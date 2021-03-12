Donald Trump may be out of office, but he sure does have a hold over many Republicans still. If your favorite conservative is still sharing pro-Trump memes, it’s time to give them a Trump University diploma. Trust me, they’ll definitely want to frame this.

An Etsy seller is the creator behind the hilarious gag gift. You can get it today for only $5, which is a great deal. The best part is that you can customize it! Let the seller know what name, doctorate, and bachelor’s degree you want printed on the diploma.

I can’t wait to get my GOP friends their honorary degree! This $5 piece of paper is the perfect gift for Donald J. Trump’s former students. Hell, I might even buy this for a few Democrats who like President Donald Trump gag gifts.

Customers love the fake diploma. One customer gave it five stars and wrote, “Such a great gag gift. I was totally blown away by the customer service from this seller. I had my customized download available within minutes of purchasing. I was very happy with this purchase and would highly recommend it. ”

If you remember anything about Trump University, you’ll know that it was basically a scam and not a real accredited college or university. The company offered courses in real estate and entrepreneurship.

Former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a statement on Trump University. He was eager to go after Trump. Check out this statement.

Visit ag.ny.gov for more information about the lawsuit.

A lot of y’all are probably judging the people who fell for it, but let’s be real, a lot of y’all have bought into starter-kits to sell shampoo, weight loss products, and makeup through social media to try and be a “girl boss.” Finish high school kids, and find something you like through a real university, trade school, or just something legit.