Melinda Meza is a correspondent for KCRA 3 in Sacramento, California. Normally, she’d be doing her stories from the studio, or maybe out in the field. But, thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown in California, Meza is currently doing some reporting from home.

In this instance, Meza was doing a live report from her home about styling your own hair while in quarantine. Naturally, Meza felt it necessary to film the segment in her bathroom, because, well, that’s where most at-home hairstyling gets done. Fair enough.

But for some reason, she filmed the segment while her husband, Mike de Lambert, was showering. Showering naked. With his wiener hanging out. As one does. Granted, Meza assumed no one could see her husband and her husband’s penis, because he wasn’t “technically” in the shot. But there was a mirror. And it was all — ALL — caught on camera, unbeknownst to Meza.

Warning, this video shows a naked man. It is NSFW. There is a naked wet penis in it.

While Meza was cutting her hair in a fun little family-friendly piece for the local news her husband’s fun pretty good-sized family-making piece was showing in the background.

When she found out what happened, breaking that news to her husband… can’t have been a fun conversation.

“YOU DID WHAT!”

“I’m sorry I know I know. I didn’t mean to!”

“THE WHOLE CITY SAW MY PENIS! Oh my God oh my God oh my God! WHY WERE YOU FILMING WHILE I WAS SHOWERING!?!”

“WHY WERE YOU SHOWERING RIGHT WHEN YOU KNEW I HAD A SEGMENT TO FILM IN THE BATHROOM!”

“YOU DON’T GET TO YELL AT ME YOU SHOWED ALL OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA MY PENIS!”

“Well actually it’s gone viral…”

“JESUS CHRIST!”

I have to say, it could have been a lot worse. I was really worried this guy was going to start playing with himself. Not masturbating, but just, you know, batting at it a little bit. As far as accidentally having your shower session played on TV goes this is pretty much a best-case scenario.