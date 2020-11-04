Goodbye Halloween, and hello Thanksgiving! It’s the time of the year for green bean casserole, turkey, pumpkin pie, and of course, sweater weather. Nothing screams ‘holiday dinner with the family’ like a nice cable knit sweater. You can keep your fancy sweaters and cardigan sweaters though, I’ll be sporting an ugly Thanksgiving sweater this year.

Ugly sweaters aren’t just for Christmas anymore. Ugly Christmas sweaters are popular for Christmas parties and dinners, but when ‘Friendsgiving’ exists, you have to bring the fun to Thanksgiving Day. Here are five hilarious Thanksgiving sweaters that will make everyone laugh at the dinner table.

What is Friendsgiving?

Friendsgiving is simply celebrating Thanksgiving with friends. Many celebrate on the day of Thanksgiving, but some choose to have a potluck the week of Thanksgiving Day.

It’s a much more informal celebration. Expect more booze and less awkward political conversations with your buddies.

Ugly Thanksgiving Sweaters

Here’s a unisex sweater you can wear to this year’s (or next year’s) sweater party. This tacky pullover will get some laughs at the holiday party.

An Amazon customer gave this sweater five stars and said, “I bought this for my teenage son. He loves it! He gets lots of laughs and comments on it when he wears it which is exactly what he wants.”

I love these sweaters! Which one are you going with? Don’t forget that the holiday season isn’t over after Thanksgiving. Prep early for the Christmas party and get your funny Christmas sweaters soon.

Check out Amazon and eBay for funny Christmas sweaters, retro Xmas sweaters, hoodies, and Tipsy Elves sweaters. Stay safe this holiday season. Wash your hands and wear your face masks when necessary. Happy Thanksgiving!