Nah, nope, big big no. Just what in the world are you doing? Mom’s, please stop it. I get you want to save every little thing from your newborn baby, but this is just borderline crazy and gross. Apparently, parents are literally turning their babies’ umbilical cords into jewelry. What is this sorcery? Can we maybe find another way to keep a close bond with children?

Mom’s have been reportedly asking jewelry makers to create rings, necklaces, and even cufflinks containing their child umbilical cords. The umbilical cords, which provide a fetus with nutrient-rich blood while in the womb, eventually get dry a few days later and fall off the baby’s belly button after the baby is born. Several parents choose to keep it in jars or send it to research, but now…now they are doing this.

After searching around Instagram, and immediately regretting it, I came across a jewelry designer, Ruth Avra, who has done numerous jewelry that includes the umbilical cords. Now, don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against this designer, in fact, I think some of her pieces are gorgeous, but come on. You really can’t use anything else, maybe a pretty stone or a pearl to create a necklace?

The jewelry designer, from Florida, reportedly uses lost wax casting to prevent the umbilical stump and turns them into silver jewelry. The sterling silver necklace usually runs around $200, saying it “represents the connection between mother and child because it’s literally the physical connection that is between you.” She also noted that no two stumps are alike since the shape of each piece is determined by the shape of the cord stump.

But, apparently, parents can also opt to use their baby’s hair, a lock of hair, their placenta, and breast milk as a material for making these…unique keepsake pieces of jewelry. You know, because the umbilical cord statement pieces aren’t weird enough.

I’m scared to look for more designs on Etsy.