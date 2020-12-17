Y’all know those couples who have joint Facebook accounts? Yeah, this is exactly what they look like. Literally all up in each other’s undies. As much as we love those couples, it’s fun to tease them. Grab ‘Undies for Two‘ for your favorite inseparable couple.

This hilarious gag gift is perfect for couples looking to double the fun. The stretchy undies have an elastic band and four leg holes. One size fits most!

Xmas gifts for women

Great gag gift for Valentine’s Day

Prank idea

Ladies, add these two-person underpants to your Amazon Wishlist today. Not only will they come in handy for Christmas, but they’ll also be a great gag gift for Valentine’s Day. Oh, he’s expecting you in lingerie or a sexy thong? Well too bad. Nothing screams “let’s get intimate” like Undies for Two.

Funny gag gifts on Amazon are fun to look at, but the customer reviews are the best. You know how the comments and replies on Twitter and Facebook are always funnier than the original post? Yep, that’s Amazon reviews. A customer gave these undies a five-star rating and said, “Nice gag gift. I saw the order and thought my wife wanted to have some fun but turned out it was for a white elephant gift. The only downside I see to these is twice the skid marks.”

That what bleach is for, right? Just be sure you and your partner don’t have Taco Bell, Chipotle, McDonald’s or basically anything with a dollar menu. You don’t want your next argument to be over whose skid marks or dingleberries are hanging in the undies.

