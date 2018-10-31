Menu
This SNL Skit Was So Funny, Even the Host Couldn't Hold Back His Laughter
Warning: Foul language

One of the most ridiculous and controversial skits of the “Chappelle’s Show” aired during the very first episode and concerned a black white supremacist named Clayton Bigsby.

The controversial episode featured a fake episode of PBS’ “Frontline,” where they investigate a black man who is blind who is also a well known white supremacist.

Most of what Bigbsy says in the sketch is unfit for print, but watching it over a decade after it aired still reminds Chappelle fans of just how ahead of his time his comedy was.

