Heads up Texas, Valentine’s Day just got a little bit better thanks to Whataburger. It’s no surprise that weddings are ridiculously expensive. Personally, I have never planned a wedding, but I have heard from close friends that they basically drain their bank account. Which is devastating since it’s supposed to be the best day of your life. But, what if I told you there was a way to plan your wedding for free. Yes, free.

Turns out our favorite fast food restaurant, Whataburger, is hosting a contest that will pay for your wedding and part of your honeymoon. It’s a double-whammy, the reason we absolutely love the burger chain. It’s love at first bite, really. Through their website, Whataburger stated, “you bring the rings, the marriage certificate and your love for one another (and anything else you want to make the day just like you like it.”

The “Whatawedding” contest is open until February 2nd and couples that enter the contest put themselves in the running for a wedding ceremony at a Whataburger location across Texas on February 14th. Time to celebrate your love with that Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with spicy ketchup on this side. It’s a dream come true.

The chain is also said to offer winners Whataburger meals for a select number of guests, orange and white decorations, a photographer, an officiant among, a floral package, wedding cake, and other wedding extras. One lucky couple will be able to take home the grand cash prize of $5,000 to be used on their honeymoon expenses as well.

In addition to the winning couple, six different couples will win the chance to get married at a Whataburger location in Texas. The Whataburger restaurants participating are in Corpus Christi, College Station, San Antonio, Dallas Fort Worth, and Houston. Sorry Austin, maybe next year?

So, does it seem like something you’re interested in? Then all you have to do is fill out a quick question about you and your loved one, write a 500-word essay explanation of your relationship and why you want to get married at a Whataburger location, and submit a loving photo. To read more about the terms and conditions you can visit Whataburgerwedding.org and apply. The deadline for entries is Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 5 pm CST.

Now, I don’t know about y’all I really can’t wait for these wedding pictures to pop up on Instagram and Twitter because it will surely be a night to remember. Plus can you imagine feeding all your guests from out of town some Whataburger at your wedding? Whataburger, you are the real MVP, I already hear the wedding bells.

Way to create a love story to remember.