There’s nothing more romantic than waking up next to the one you love for the rest of your life. Unless, of course, you have wine.
Twitter user @BLCKSMTHdesign showed the internet what was really important in this life with a beautiful display of love.
“[I] do not have a boyfriend so [I] made one out of boxes of wine,” @BLCKSMTHdesign explained while sharing pictures of the boxed wine boyfriend
Pictures were shared of the various adventures shared between the two, from cooking and spending an evening in to shopping together and having a day outside.
Needless to say, the mini photo series stirred the hearts of many.
Some were ready to leave their own relationships after being inspired by this much better relationship.
Their love story was even compared to the greats.
Single people and wine lovers everywhere rejoice!
