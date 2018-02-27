There’s nothing more romantic than waking up next to the one you love for the rest of your life. Unless, of course, you have wine.





Twitter user @BLCKSMTHdesign showed the internet what was really important in this life with a beautiful display of love.

“[I] do not have a boyfriend so [I] made one out of boxes of wine,” @BLCKSMTHdesign explained while sharing pictures of the boxed wine boyfriend

Pictures were shared of the various adventures shared between the two, from cooking and spending an evening in to shopping together and having a day outside.

i do not have a boyfriend so i made one out of boxes of wine pic.twitter.com/1r6QKtUbvz — BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHdesign) February 26, 2018

Needless to say, the mini photo series stirred the hearts of many.

This is brilliant — Andrea Bellemare (@andreabellemare) February 26, 2018

Thank you so so much! We had fun taking them, he’s so photogenic 😍 — BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHdesign) February 26, 2018

My favourite is your boo booping you on the nose with the sauce, he's such a joker — Andrea Bellemare (@andreabellemare) February 26, 2018

You guys are precious! ❤️

This is the stuff lasting relationships are made out of. — BOB (@808isBoBTime) February 26, 2018

Thank you, we’re not that into PDA but we took a chance — BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHdesign) February 26, 2018

the photoshoot in the grocery store, I can't even imagine the looks you must have gotten this is grade A content right here — 𝕳𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖓 𝖛. 𝕳𝖔𝖑𝖒𝖊𝖘 (@helenvholmes) February 26, 2018

Some were ready to leave their own relationships after being inspired by this much better relationship.

I have a husband I might be willing to trade for this. — Rachel Harvey (@ThatRachelH) February 26, 2018

Their love story was even compared to the greats.

Still a better love story than Twilight. — Ralph The Wonder Llama (@jpdiggins) February 26, 2018

Single people and wine lovers everywhere rejoice!

