Wild Florida Man Pulled Over For Speeding, Says ‘Not Gonna Lie To You, I’m Drunk’

LOL. Florida, oh Florida, the world would be so dull without you. Florida crimes are honestly my formative thing. Like this VERY honest Florida man named Joseph Beck was pulled over for speeding and basically made it easy for deputies to do their job. He openly admitted to the officer who had pulled him over that he was, indeed, drunk.

According to WFLA, “Deputies pulled over Andrew Joseph Beck, 27, at around 2:22 a.m. for reportedly speeding and driving recklessly, nearly hitting a barrier in the median of the road. When deputies approached Beck, they said he spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk”.

Joseph Beck Arrested, Confesses to Drinking and Driving

Womp, womp. At least he was honest, I’ll go ahead and give him that. Basically, the 27-year-old was going 47 mph in a 35 mph zone when he was pulled over. According to a report, he was given a field sobriety test after opening admitting he was drunk. Of course, my man failed that, blowing a 0.282 which is 3 times over the legal limit.

Although I’m pretty sure that police appreciated his honesty and loved that he made their job easier, this is so dumb. Admitting you’re drunk to the police is probably one of the worst things you can’t do. Of the multiple crime shows I’ve seen, CSI being one, they always say you shouldn’t admit to anything. Rather just stay put, be quiet, and call a lawyer.

Or you know, better yet, don’t drink and drive. Take an Uber and be a decent human, not just for yourself but for others. Don’t put other people at risk because you want to be dumb. Do better, people.