Man, oh, man! Some of us are getting really comfortable working from home during this Coronavirus pandemic. Let’s face it, if you’re lucky enough to work from home (shout out to essential workers for going out there and making our world better) you know Zoom work video calls are the best calls. Why? Well, you don’t have to dress up.

I confess, I do this. I’ll put on a cute top and then just stay in my pj’s all day. Sorry, not sorry. I mean, I’m in the comfort of my own home and want to be comfortable during this pandemic. Which is why this reporter thought he could do the same. But, what he didn’t count on was the TV stand being a little bit too short. ABC Reporter Will Reeve was doing a live interview for Good Morning America about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to people in a Florida retirement village.

During a live shot to his home from the studio, he stated, “What is an innovative, high-tech way to get people their medicine quickly while promoting social distancing? Drones!” Now, at the start of his interview with host Amy Robach, Reeve is seen, you know, looking well dressed and ready to conquer the world.

The graphics at the bottom of the screen are shown, covering up his bottom half just perfectly. But, after his piece finished, it was just a big ol’ wide shot of Reeve onscreen, with just a small banner at the bottom. That’s when things, well, look a little more revealing in the camera angle.

My man @TomLlamasABC forgot his pants this morning. Watch it on the wide shots, Sir. There’s children present. And housewives. Lonely. Lonely, housewives.@GMA pic.twitter.com/X8p6hpgOff — Josh Wallen (@CAP10AMERICA) April 28, 2020

As Reeve continues to talk about the “final leg of the precision journeys'” viewers were met with a glimpse of his own leg. Yup, basically this man didn’t have any pants on, and well, the world got to see that. He was so late to his own interview that he only bothered to dress his top part of the body. That’s when he continued to talk and decided to move his bare leg up, for all of us to see. Just a regular Tuesday morning, if only there was a camera operator to let him know.

What made this whole thing better is when the screen returned to a two-shot of GMA anchors and Reeve, Robach made quite an interesting face, holding in her laughter. Because well, it was a mortifying but honest and simple mistake. I don’t blame this man, he was in his own home, I get it. We all walk around in our underwear here and there. But you know, pretty risky if you ask me! You know you’re going live on TV and decide not to wear pants? Bold, bold, move indeed!

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

The ABC News Reporter eventually did respond on social media saying he was actually wearing workout clothes underneath his suit jacket. You know, because you still have to stay active despite the lockdown and he is used to those post-GMA workouts. Through twitter, he stated, When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much-needed laugh.” Yup, a good sport indeed.

Well, you win some you lose some. I hope you learned your lesson, Reeve.