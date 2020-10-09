Menu
willy warmer Amazon
Amazon

Who made this? Guys, can y’all just buy thicker underwear or pants? Say hello to the ‘Willy Warmer.’ If you’re using the cold weather as an excuse for your “shrinkage,” then it’s time to invest in the Willy Warmer.

The crochet penis warmer is going to be every guys’ favorite gag gift of the holiday season. This knitted ‘peter heater‘ is totally a gag gift, but if you actually want to put the knitted Willy Warmer to use, go for it.

HONIEE Mens Knit Willy Warmer Peter Heater Funny Gag Gifts for him

  • Great gag gift
  • Can ship in a few business days
  • ​Wacky gift for outdoorsmen who love the cold

Santa is going to put you on the naughty list for this one. You can find the joke gift on Amazon for only $11.95. The one-size-fits-all novelty gift even has a drawstring attached to keep everything together and nice ‘n toasty. (Just the way you like ’em.)

An Amazon customer must have actually put the Willy Warmer to the test because they said, “It holds on well and looks really well.” Umm… good to know! I’ll be sure to add this to my Amazon wishlist to get for my friends.

A funny gift like this would make for a great prank on Christmas Day. When your significant other finds this stocking stuffer, they’re going to laugh until they cry. They’ll probably mistake it for a beanie at first until the shape of the knitted gift finally makes sense to them.

This penis sock is something else, but we love risqué gifts here at Rare. Wacky gifts are unforgettable, and really do mean a lot to people! Who doesn’t love playful banter and pranks with loved ones?

For more hilarious gift ideas and prank products, visit Amazon and Walmart.

Watch: This Santa Hat Flask Will Keep Holiday Parties Interesting

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
