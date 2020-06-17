Hey ladies, it’s time to take the girls out to happy hour, and by girls, I mean your boobs. The WineRack looks like your typical sports bra, but it has a long drinking tube inside that dispenses wine. This quirky wine bra is perfect for the ladies who just want to enjoy a glass on the go.

I mean, it’s cheaper than most bras, so I’d say it’s worth every penny. You can find the comfortable sports bra on Amazon for only $28.99. Pour up to 25 ounces of your favorite beverage (that’s a whole bottle of wine) and get wine drunk from just about anywhere you desire.

Machine washable

Easy-to-use on/off valve to control the flow

Bra is machine washable (Hand wash the bladder.)

The hidden flask is a great gift for your wine-lovin’ best friend, sister, or wife. If you think your special lady wants lingerie for her birthday, you’re absolutely wrong. We want the WineRack Bra.

The bra sizes come in a small and a large. The small fits 32A-32D, and the large fits 36A-38C.

I can’t think of a better way to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of our favorite bars remain closed, so wine nights at home are pretty usual these days.

An Amazon customer got brave and decided to wear her wine bra to a football stadium. Check out this review.

While everyone is waiting in line for their overpriced beer, you can be in your stadium seat, enjoying your favorite red wine. Sounds like a win to me. Everyone is going to be jealous.

Be sure to grab this while it’s in stock. The wine bra would be the perfect gag gift to give to your mom at Christmas! Surely Mom or Grandma would find this bra hilarious.