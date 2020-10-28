This is definitely one way to get some sort of fame and attention. A woman named Amethyst Realm, who had recently claimed that she was engaged to a ghost, has actually called off the wedding. Why? Because her invisible fiancé “kept disappearing” and started “partying” too much.

In an interview with UK tv show, “This Morning,” Realm explained how she had fallen in love with a “sexy” spirit named Ray while on a trip in Australia back in 2018, even consummating their “love” on the flight back home. Ray apparently had popped the question on their nine-month anniversary, and Realm and her ghost fiancé were on vacation in Thailand when she claimed to noticed that he was acting differently.

Woman Calls Off Wedding With Ghost Fiancé:

'It was going really well until we went on holiday … and then he completely changed' After Amethyst met and fell in love with ghost Ray, they’ve now decided to part ways after he began acting oddly. Watch the full chat on the ITV Hub 🕙👉https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/sLkpArOkUr — This Morning (@thismorning) October 14, 2020

“I think maybe he fell in with a bad crowd when we were on holiday. He just started becoming really inconsiderate,” Realm said with the utmost seriousness, “He’d disappear for long periods of time. When he did come back, he’d bring other spirits to the house and they’d just stay around for days.”

She explained how she thinks he started “doing drugs and partying a bit much,” and that they both came to the agreement to not get married. Now, I’m not sure what the spirit world is all about, but it’s hard for me to believe any truth in how this British woman calls a ghost her fiancé with no intention of making some sort of Halloween joke. And to think about how they “consummated” their relationship on their way back from Australia… what kind of strange noises were heard on that flight?!

I get there are ghost lovers out there. But if you want to become some sort of celeb, is this really a way to do it? You can’t be trending on social media for literally anything else? What were her son and daughter look like if she and Ray were to decide to have children? I’m honestly really curious about this, I swear.