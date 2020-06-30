A Pennsylvania woman was staring down two counts of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawfully driving or disturbing wildlife for having the sort of hobby that usually gets you a tragic documentary narrated by Werner Herzog.

Ultimately, however, Sherry Desmond of Pike County, Pennsylvania was sentenced to 12 months of probation and fined $500 for inviting a black bear into her home with her family — including two children — so that she could feed and play with the bear.

According to police, Desmond invited the wild black bear into her home, fed it, and allowed her two children, a teenaged girl and a boy who is younger than that, to feed the bear as well. Desmond’s co-defendant, Nicolas Clemente, told police, “I’m not going to lie, I feed the bears.”

Police found multiple pictures from 2018 that showed Clemente, Desmond, and the kids feeding a black bear inside their home as well as a video that showed Clemente hanging out in the kitchen while the bear walked around the house.

A couple thoughts:

1. Pretty cool of that bear to not eat this whole family. They were definitely asking for it. No one would’ve blamed the bear. They would’ve euthanized it, sure. But we all would’ve understood that this one wasn’t on the bear.

2. What kind of LSD trip Disney movie did this lady think she was living in? Inviting bears into your house to play with your kids? There’s no such thing as a cartoon bear, lady. There are only real bears and there’s a good chance that if you let them into your house they will paint your walls with blood.

3. If you really want to spend time with an animal that might cut you open at any moment may I recommend just getting a cat?