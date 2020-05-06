A Kentucky woman was filmed on TikTok buying some gas at an S J Food Mart near Lexington. She was wearing a face mask in order to help curb the spread of Coronavirus. Typically, all of this would be totally normal, considering the current circumstances.

The woman had, however, made an unusual adjustment to her facemask. She cut a hole in it so that it would be easier to breathe. This, of course, defeats the entire purpose of a facemask, which is to contain what a person exhales, on the off chance their breath might have a big ole helpin’ of Coronavirus in it.

The cashier at S J Food Mart, Joe Samaan, filmed the woman as she checked out.

In the video, Samaan asks her about the mask and, specifically, the hole in it. The woman explains, “Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this [cutting it] makes it a lot easier to breathe.”

The clip has since been viewed nearly a million times.

A couple thoughts:

1. This poor lady. No one deserves to go viral like this. Is her mistake worthy of being laughed at? Yeah, sure. It’s worth a chuckle and a head slap. But, despite this being a glaring, inexplicable mistake, it’s still probably an honest one. She’s not out here acting like Coronavirus is a hoax. She’s just not… very well informed.

2. How did no one else stop this lady? Does she live alone? Did one of her gal pals not see this invention of hers? If they had you’d assume they would be like, “Oh, honey, no, no, no. No. That’s not how this works.”

Advertisement

3. I get that this cashier probably wanted to either a) make fun of this lady rather than help, and/or b) didn’t want to have to explain the reality to this woman, but it’s actually pretty messed up he didn’t tell her that what she was doing was wrong.