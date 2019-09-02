Alright, I know I’m not the only one thinking that this woman DOES NOT pass for her 20-year-old daughter. I mean, this is just ridiculous. Which is why the 38-year-old mother was arrested when Davis County police arrested her after trying to pull a fast one on police officers. Heather Garcia was stopped by officers for reportedly driving a silver BMW without a license plate.

The Utah woman told an officer that she didn’t have her ID before providing them with her daughters’ name and date of birth, stating she was 20. When the arresting officer ran the report in his patrol vehicle, the photo appeared to be of a different individual. He quickly realized the woman in the car and the one in his report were not the same.

The officer immediately called another officer at the scene with a K-9 and a vehicle search was conducted. Officers allegedly found broken glass on the vehicle’s center console that was curved with a brown and white residue that was consistent with the shape of a broken pipe. Officers also found baggies that contained a white powdery substance and a pipe bearing a similar residue in Garcia’s purse. So, putting two and two together, this woman was probably on crack.

The baggies reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. After a search of Garcia’s purse, officers found her ID card, but she continued to provide officers with her daughter’s name and was taken to Davis County Jail. During her arrest, the mother reportedly told officers she pretended to be her daughter “because they looked similar.” Which I really don’t think that’s the case, but hey, there is no picture of her daughter anywhere. I checked because, well, I was curious. Can you blame me?

Adding on to her previous active warrants, Garcia is facing a slew of charges including providing false personal information with intent to be another actual person, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without insurance. Her bail was set at a whopping $5,320. What a dumb way to go to jail…but hey, I’ve seen worse.