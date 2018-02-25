A woman’s selfie has got all of Twitter seeing double as they try to discern how many legs she has in the picture.
Twitter user @milanoysl recently shared a picture of her outfit, writing, “yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes.”
However, one of those vertical stripes may have thrown people’s perception for a loop, as users tried to discern whether the picture showed one leg in profile or two very skinny legs. The stripe on her leg is a similar color to the tile on the floor, so at a glance, it seems like she’s standing on two twig-like limbs.
RELATED: Dunkin’ Donuts is partnering with Girl Scout Cookies, and we’re so ready
“Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first,” asked one user.
@milanoysl even got involved once she saw the reactions people had to the photo, tweeting “that’s happening to everyone omg.”
However, she seems to be taking her unintentional optical illusion pretty well.
(H/T Twitter)