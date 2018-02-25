Menu
Steven Crowder male privilege TCU YouTube Read this Next

Man defending male privilege just became the intenet's newest photoshop battle
Advertisement

A woman’s selfie has got all of Twitter seeing double as they try to discern how many legs she has in the picture.


Twitter user @milanoysl recently shared a picture of her outfit, writing, “yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes.”

However, one of those vertical stripes may have thrown people’s perception for a loop, as users tried to discern whether the picture showed one leg in profile or two very skinny legs. The stripe on her leg is a similar color to the tile on the floor, so at a glance, it seems like she’s standing on two twig-like limbs.

RELATED: Dunkin’ Donuts is partnering with Girl Scout Cookies, and we’re so ready

“Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first,” asked one user.

@milanoysl even got involved once she saw the reactions people had to the photo, tweeting “that’s happening to everyone omg.”

However, she seems to be taking her unintentional optical illusion pretty well.

(H/T Twitter)

Alex Carrigan About the author:
Alex Carrigan is a copy editor for Rare. He is originally from Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2014. He has a B.S. in Mass Communications: Print/Online Journalism and volunteers as the Communications and PR Manager for the Cambridge Writers’ Workshop. He longs to travel, write, ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them way better

Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them way better

A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Librarians expertly troll patrons with a display answering their unhelpful questions

Librarians expertly troll patrons with a display answering their unhelpful questions

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement