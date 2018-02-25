A woman’s selfie has got all of Twitter seeing double as they try to discern how many legs she has in the picture.





Twitter user @milanoysl recently shared a picture of her outfit, writing, “yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes.”

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — 𝓡𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

However, one of those vertical stripes may have thrown people’s perception for a loop, as users tried to discern whether the picture showed one leg in profile or two very skinny legs. The stripe on her leg is a similar color to the tile on the floor, so at a glance, it seems like she’s standing on two twig-like limbs.

“Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first,” asked one user.

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first 🤔 https://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

I thought this was Elastigirl from the Incredibles before I opened it https://t.co/Og3aqrdEDm — Fine Chynna ✞ (@chynnahayes3) February 25, 2018

i thought you were just built like plankton https://t.co/vBMzH6ZrmE — 𝓥 (@victoriaylito) February 25, 2018

This is more confusing than the white and gold/ black and blue dress that went viral in 2015 https://t.co/RMEYFsdhL0 — nadya (@thiccafdolan) February 25, 2018

@milanoysl even got involved once she saw the reactions people had to the photo, tweeting “that’s happening to everyone omg.”

that’s happening to everyone omg💀💀💀 — 𝓡𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

However, she seems to be taking her unintentional optical illusion pretty well.

sis i’m a meme — 𝓡𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@milanoysl) February 25, 2018

