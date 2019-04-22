Uh, what in the world did the Worlds of Fun put in the water, because this is both messed up and hilarious at the same time. Turns out authorities were called to the Worlds Of Fun amusement park in Kansas City after a large brawl broke out involving 300 people! What makes it even more hilarious, is the fact that the fight involved mostly teenagers.

Where did the fight occur? No other place than outside Camp Snoopy, a Peanuts-inspired area of children’s rides. Yes, it was the moshpits of all moshpits inolving people 5’3 and under and our favorite silent dog.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene after an off-duty Clay County Sheriff’s deputy reported several large fights happening in one. Worlds of Fun park authorities said that along with the help from local police, they were able to break up the altercation and removed those involved from the park. Which is pretty shocking because if 300 people were removed…who stayed in the amusement park?

According to authorities at least 10 to 15 different fights unfolded with hundreds of kids running left and right. Which I don’t really understand how that many fights occur at the same time. Surely they weren’t all fighting about the same thing, were they? How did it start? Who started it? What was the argument about? So many unanswered questions! I don’t know the whole story here, but I’m pretty sure they just wanted to re-create the Mean Girls fight.

Luckily for everyone, no one was arrested or injured, but authorities did give out a few citations for peace disturbance. But poor kids, man. Can you imagine being a parent of one of the kids who was fighting, and waiting in line outside the park to pick them up? Oh, the shame.

Grounded for sure.