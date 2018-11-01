Chia Pets have been around for a long time, and they just keep getting better.

If you’re a fan of Bob Ross and his PBS show, “The Joy of Painting,” you can now buy a Chia Pet of the painter. You can buy the product from Chia on Amazon for $19.99, because why wouldn’t you want the soft-spoken man with a permed afro in Chia Pet form? It has a five-star rating based on two customer reviews, so you know it’s going to be a quality purchase.

RELATED: Bob Ross has a special connection to the Fourth of July that makes him even more endearing

“So cute! Looks just like the package and so excited to grow grow grow!” Annie Hinz wrote on Amazon.

M. Gode wrote, “This was a middle of the night impulse buy and I regret nothing! Bob Ross, rest his pure and shining soul, will always have a place in my life. The terracotta is well made, nice and smooth. The chia seeds are plentiful, enough for multiple crops and the instructions are helpful. The seeds are fresh and sprouted immediately. 100% pleased.”