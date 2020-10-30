For seemingly no reason at all other than, “Why the hell not?” a man put on a horse head mask and confronted a horse.

Horse Mask, Meet Horse

The clip, from America’s Funniest Home Videos, shows a guy walking up to a horse in one of those weird latex masks that look like a horse but if that horse had just done a giant line of cocaine and then saw a ghost. You can’t quite call this a Halloween costume. Just a guy in a funny horse mask saying hi to a horse.

The masked man just sort of stands there and slowly gets closer to the horse. The horse, meanwhile, is immediately wary of this face mask. It’s hard to tell but its facial expression looks stressed. Like it’s saying, “What is this? I don’t like this. This is bad. Get it away from me.” Which is fair because that horse costume is, again, upsetting to look at.

The Creepy Horse Mask was NOT a Hit

The best part of the video is the second horse walking up to the guy in the mask, acting like he wouldn’t be afraid. But then, sensing for a moment that he could get away, his best friend, the initial horse confronted with the mask, is like, “THE DEMON IS DISTRACTED RUN!” and they all take off.

They saw the mask gave it a “Hard neigh”, if you will.

The horse mask guy is lucky he didn’t get a hoof to the dome, all things considered. Horses are cute animals but they will mess you up if they don’t like what they see. It’s a miracle that horse mask didn’t get kicked out through the back of his skull. Or even worse, an accidental Mr. Hands situation.

Advertisement

This article was originally published April 26, 2017.