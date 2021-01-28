The Internet is basically that kid in high school that immaturely made a big deal about sexual innuendos and euphemisms that would come up in everyday conversations about growing up. For example, someone sees a dildo in a video, and the entire online community comes together to steal a laugh. And for Yvette Amos, that’s exactly what happened.

Since the coronavirus pandemic sent everyone into lockdown, it’s not a shock anymore to see interviews be conducted over Zoom calls. All kinds of hilarious bloopers have been caught on camera since then, such as young children interrupting a serious meeting, realizing a mirror is reflecting the fact that you’re wearing your boxers with a dress shirt, and other awkward moments that everyone has to be merciful about because hey, we’re all suffering.

Yvette Amos and the Hidden Sex Toy

Amos is the recent victim of accidentally revealing too much in her household when a sex toy was seen on her bookshelf during her appearance on BBC Wales. She went on BBC Wales News to talk about how the pandemic has affected employment, but many could not listen because they could not look past the pink dildo in the corner of the screen’s view, sitting so erectly on the first shelf of her bookcase

Social media went into hysterics over the “explicit item,” with the comments more hilarious than you could imagine. Probably the funniest comment was by Twitter user @Tweet_Dec who said, “Was that on the 6″-Cock News?”

Was that on the 6”-Cock News? — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 26, 2021

Maybe no one cared to give that high school kid the attention he wanted from unnecessarily calling attention to stupid jokes, but that’s what the Internet is for. These kinds of videos are MADE for laughter and to share with others so that they can laugh as well. It doesn’t hurt to spread a little joy now, does it?