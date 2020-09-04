Woman Bites Husband’s Penis Because He Refused to Kill a Rat

Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, and this woman is living proof of that. Apparently a Zambian woman decided to bite her husband’s genitals because she was infuriated that he refused to kill a rat in their home. As she should have.

According to the Zambian Observer 52-year-old, Abraham Musonda suffered the heavily gruesome injury when 40-year-old wife Mukupa, returned to their humble abode in the town of Kitwe after a night out drinking with friends. That’s when she discovered the gross and terrifying rat.

She said she’s going to need that since she has to do everything else around there. Lol! pic.twitter.com/YspfujipqU — Rakeem (@RakeemSharif) September 4, 2020

The two, who are separated, have separate rooms but live in the same home. Bothwell Namuswa, a deputy police commissioner in Copperbelt Province, stated that Mukupa claimed the pesky rodent was pestering her in her room so she decided to ask her hubby to get the rat out of her bedroom. So, he declined, they began to argue, and one drunken event led to another and she decided to just go for it. She bit her husband’s penis when he wasn’t looking and caused a major tear. Yikes.

Mr. Musonda was quickly rushed to a Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was treated for the shocking and quite odd injury. I’m sure the hospital staff had quite a laugh when they saw the man, but were happy to help because well, it’s his manhood we are talking about here.

Pop goes the weasel, umm, I mean rat — Sam's Bulldog (@EdwardMKennedy2) September 4, 2020

As far as the woman, it’s not known if she was charged or not, but I’m sure that the guy can definitely press some charges. But I do have a question, how did this woman get to his penis in the first place? Like, was he not wearing any pants and was just chillin’ at home walking around naked? How fast was she that he didn’t have time to run?

Honestly, I think she probably had it out for him already, that she just decided to bite his penis off because she was sick of him. That being said, let’s not do this. Let’s not bite penis’, okay?