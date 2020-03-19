Menu
People are Putting Christmas Lights Back Up to Cheer Neighbors During Coronavirus
While we sit in the house all day with family, we can’t help but be a little bored. But isn’t that why we have board games? To combat boredom? Haha, kidding. Seriously though, do not waste your time frying your brain by staring at your phone all day. Walmart board games are fun and make you think.

As long as you’re thinking about how you’re going to beat your spouse at a game of Monopoly or Mancala, your mind won’t be on the Coronavirus pandemic. Make it a family game night, grab some chips, and enjoy some much-needed company. Feel free to order these games at walmart.com and use their store pickup option. They will bring these games right to your car!

1. The Golden Girls Shady Pines Game Set (Checkers & Bingo)

The Golden Girls Shady Pines Game Set (Checkers & Bingo)
Walmart

This version of checkers and bingo features Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia checker pieces and bingo pieces that highlight ‘Golden Girls’ episodes.

2. Mancala

Pressman® Wooden Mancala Game
Walmart

Mancala is one of my favorite board games of all time. After playing a few rounds, you’ll be coming up with a strategy to win.

3. Clue Game

Clue Game
Walmart

Clue is a family board game everyone enjoys. This classic mystery game has even inspired live Clue party games.

4. Ticket To Ride Board Game

Ticket To Ride Board Game
Walmart

Collect as many train cards as you can and earn points as you go! The goal is to have the longest journey.

5. Disney Song Challenge

Disney Song Challenge
Walmart

Flip a card over to reveal the Disney movie, once you remember the song from it, start singing! Don’t mess up the lyrics, though, because you’ll have to spin the Wheel of Fun-sequences. (Meaning you’ll have to do something silly.)

6. Classic Hi Ho Cherry-O Kids Board Game

Classic Hi Ho Cherry-O Kids Board Game
Walmart

Hi Ho Cherry-Ho is one of my favorite childhood games. It’s a perfect counting game for little ones that involves gathering different kinds of fruit.

7. Trivial Pursuit World of Harry

Trivial Pursuit World of Harry (Other)
Walmart

If your family has some ‘Harry Potter’ buffs, they’ll love showing off their Harry Potter knowledge playing this game.

8. Connect 4 Neon Pop Board Game

Connect 4 Neon Pop Board Game
Walmart

I’m always down for a game of Connect 4. After playing for so many years, I know exactly where to drop the first disk to win!

9. Spin Master Games, Heads Up!

Spin Master Games, Heads Up!
Walmart

Each card has a word or phrase on it, place the card on your head and guess what it is while you’re team describes it. It’s similar to charades, but much more fun.

10. Hasbro Candy Land Game

Hasbro Candy Land Game
Walmart

Candy Land is the best board game of all time. Getting to King Kandy’s castle first was always a big flex!

These games offer entertainment and excitement for the whole family. Be sure also to check out Amazon for card games.

Allison Johnson
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
