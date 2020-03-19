While we sit in the house all day with family, we can’t help but be a little bored. But isn’t that why we have board games? To combat boredom? Haha, kidding. Seriously though, do not waste your time frying your brain by staring at your phone all day. Walmart board games are fun and make you think.
As long as you’re thinking about how you’re going to beat your spouse at a game of Monopoly or Mancala, your mind won’t be on the Coronavirus pandemic. Make it a family game night, grab some chips, and enjoy some much-needed company. Feel free to order these games at walmart.com and use their store pickup option. They will bring these games right to your car!
Flip a card over to reveal the Disney movie, once you remember the song from it, start singing! Don’t mess up the lyrics, though, because you’ll have to spin the Wheel of Fun-sequences. (Meaning you’ll have to do something silly.)
