This Holiday Mini Skillet Ornament Is The Perfect Stocking Stuffer!

Are you looking for that perfect Secret Santa or holiday exchange gift under $20? Look no more, we have your gift! Get out your holiday shopping wish list, check it twice, and add this adorable Holiday Mini Skillet to the list, because we are obsessed with it! Just in time for Christmas, Lodge Cast Iron released its new design, spreading out the holiday cheer!

Lodge Manufacturing Company, based in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, is known for their amazing cast iron cookware. They have everything from unique camp oven sets, enamels, carbon steel designed skillets, wok’s, and more! At 3.5 inches, yes it’s that tiny, the 2018 lodge cast iron skillet features a smiling gingerbread man design, with the company logo on the back wrapped in a decorative gift box. See, you don’t even have to wrap it, that’s how convenient this gift is!

This cast iron skillet will make the perfect stocking stuffer for that friend who loves to cook, hands down! For only $12.00, this unique multi-task ornament is tiny enough to fit on your Christmas tree and is paired with a bright yellow ribbon on the top, giving it a pop of color.

And to answer the question we all want to know, yes, it works like a regular skillet would! If you decide to buy it for yourself and want to use it to cook, know that it’s perfectly safe to use it again and again! You can use it at home on induction, ceramic, electric, glass and gas cooktops. As well as in your oven, on the grill or a campfire. Lodge does recommend hand washing it and drying it immediately after use.

Honestly, this is the perfect size for a gift and takes up almost no space in your kitchen or tree! What are you waiting for? Get that festive home decor gift and buy it here!